Liquid, EG take top two spots in ESL Pro League NA

Team Liquid rallied for a dramatic, 2-1 win over Evil Geniuses on Friday as group play in the ESL Pro League Season 11’s North America competition concluded, but both teams captured upper-bracket berths in the playoffs.

FURIA Esports pulled out a 2-1 win over 100 Thieves, leaving Liquid, EG and FURIA all with 3-2 records in the six-team group phase. Liquid claimed first place based on head-to-head wins over EG and FURIA, and EG took second place because of their win over FURIA on Wednesday.

MIBR was a 2-0 winner over Swole Patrol on Friday, creating a three-way tie for fourth place between FURIA, MIBR and Swole Patrol at 2-3. MIBR won the tiebreaker to claim the final playoff spot and a matchup with FURIA in the lower-bracket first round on Thursday.

The upper-bracket matchup between Liquid and EG is also scheduled for Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, which was to be held in Malta, into an online-only format. Organizers split the event into European and North America divisions, with each region crowning its own champion.

All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which will be best-of-five. The later rounds of the playoffs originally were scheduled to be held in Broomfield, Colo.

The North America winner will take home $75,000 out of a $219,000 prize pool.

Evil Geniuses appeared headed for first place when they captured Dust II 16-14, but Liquid responded by winning Nuke 16-13, then taking Inferno 22-19 in double overtime.

FURIA opened with a 16-4 victory on Mirage before 100 Thieves leveled the match with a 16-5 win on Vertigo. The decisive third map, Nuke, went to FURIA, 16-12.

MIBR swept Swole Patrol 16-12 on Vertigo and 16-5 on Inferno.

ESL Pro League Season 11: North America final group standings, with map differential:

1. Team Liquid, 3-2, +21

2. Evil Geniuses, 3-2, +1

3. FURIA Esports, 3-2, +7

4. MIBR, 2-3, -21

5. 100 Thieves, 2-3, +4

6. Swole Patrol, 2-3, -12

—Field Level Media