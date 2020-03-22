3-way tie atop Group B in ESL Pro League Europe

BIG and forZe saw their unbeaten Group B runs end on Saturday in ESL Pro League Season 11’s European competition.

Previously winless Complexity Gaming rallied past BIG 2-1, and previously winless Natus Vincere came from behind to beat forZe 2-1.

In a match that ended at 2:24 a.m. local time, Fnatic got past North 2-1.

The results leave BIG, forZe and Fnatic tied atop Group B at 2-1, with Complexity, Na’Vi and North all 1-2.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize, but it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

The playoffs, which were to have six teams competing in Denver, also were canceled, leaving the European and North American events to crown separate champions. The North American field will begin play March 26, but the European tournament started Monday.

BIG got off to a good start Saturday, taking Mirage 16-9. However, Complexity responded by capturing Nuke 16-9 and Dust II 16-14.

Na’Vi dropped Inferno 16-12 to forZe before posting a 19-17 overtime win on Train. Na’Vi then won the decisive map, Nuke, 16-13.

In the late match, after Fnatic took Vertigo 16-12, North captured Overpass 16-9. Fnatic sealed its victory by winning Mirage 16-8.

Group A will compete Sunday before Group B resumes action Monday. Both groups will conclude Tuesday.

Group C will start Thursday and run through April 3.

The top team from each group will advance to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage.

The winner of the second stage clinches a spot in the best-of-five grand final. The second- and third-place teams from the second stage will meet in a semifinal match. All matches except for the grand final are best-of-three.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European standings, through Saturday:

Group A

1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-0

T2. Team Spirit, 2-1

T2. Team Vitality, 2-1

T2. Astralis, 2-1

T5. ENCE, 0-3

T5. GODSENT, 0-3

Group B

T1. BIG, 2-1

T1. Fnatic, 2-1

T1. forZe, 2-1

T4. North, 1-2

T4. Complexity Gaming, 1-2

T4. Natus Vincere, 1-2

Group C

T1. FaZe Clan

T1. G2 Esports

T1. mousesports

T1. TYLOO

T1. Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media