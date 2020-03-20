BIG, forZe stay unbeaten in ESL Pro League Season 11

BIG and forZe earned wins Thursday to improve to 2-0 in group play at the ESL Pro League Season 11’s European competition.

BIG swept Natus Vincere 2-0, forZe blanked North 2-0, and Fnatic topped Complexity Gaming 2-0.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 teams competing for a $750,000 prize, but it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

The playoffs, which was to have six teams competing in Denver, also were canceled, leaving the European and North American events to crown separate champions.

The North American field will begin play March 26, but the European tournament started Monday.

BIG, who had edged Fnatic 2-1 on Tuesday in Group B action, got off to a good start Thursday by beating Natus Vincere 16-7 on Nuke. The next map, Dust 2, went to two overtimes before BIG pulled out a 22-20 win.

After beating Complexity Gaming 2-1 on Tuesday, forZe had little trouble with North on Thursday, prevailing 16-10 on Train and 16-12 on Nuke.

In the other Thursday Group B match, Fnatic topped Complexity Gaming 16-9 on Mirage and 16-6 on Dust 2.

Group A and Group B will continue to play on alternate days through Monday, and then both groups will conclude on Tuesday.

Group C will run March 26-April 3.

The top team from each group will advance to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage.

The winner of the second stage clinches a spot in the best-of-five grand final. The second- and third-place teams from the second stage will meet in a semifinal match. All matches except for the grand final are best-of-three.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European standings, through March 19, 2020

Group A

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0

T1. Team Vitality, 2-0

T3. Astralis, 1-1

T3. Team Spirit, 1-1

T5. ENCE, 0-2

T5. GODSENT, 0-2

Group B

T1. BIG, 2-0

T1. forZe, 2-0

T3. Fnatic, 1-1

T3. North, 1-1

T5. Complexity Gaming, 0-2

T5. Natus Vincere, 0-2

Group C

T1. FaZe Clan

T1. G2 Esports

T1. mousesports

T1. TYLOO

T1. Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media