Vitality stuns NiP, clogs Group A in ESL Pro League Europe

Team Vitality upset Ninjas in Pyjamas in Sunday’s final match in Group A action in ESL Pro League Season 11’s European competition, producing a three-way tie in the group standings.

After NiP had won their first three matches of the tournament without dropping a single map, Vitality flipped the script with a 2-0 triumph.

Astralis also defeated Team Spirit in an easy 2-0 win, leaving Astralis, Vitality and NiP all tied for first in the group standings at 3-1.

In a matchup of winless teams, GODSENT defeated ENCE 2-1.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize, but it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

The playoffs, which were to have six teams competing in Denver, also were canceled, leaving the European and North American events to crown separate champions. The North American field will begin play March 26, but the European tournament started Monday.

GODSENT kicked off Sunday’s action with a comeback victory over ENCE in a battle of previously 0-3 squads. ENCE took the opening map, winning 16-13 on Train, before GODSENT proved victorious on Nuke 19-16 in overtime to tie the match. Mirage 16-9. GODSENT then overwhelmed ENCE 16-4 on Dust II for the win.

Astralis then made quick work of Spirit in a 2-0 sweep that was not close. Astralis won 16-6 on Dust II and 16-8 on Nuke in convincing fashion.

In the day’s final match, Vitality snapped NiP’s win streak with a thrilling 16-14 win on vertigo in the opening map, coming back from a 10-5 deficit. NiP could not recover, also falling in the second map 16-10 on Nuke.

Group B will resume Monday before both Groups A and B finish their Stage One play on Tuesday.

Group C will start Thursday and run through April 3.

The top team from each group will advance to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage.

The winner of the second stage clinches a spot in the best-of-five grand final. The second- and third-place teams from the second stage will meet in a semifinal match. All matches except for the grand final are best-of-three.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European standings, through Sunday:

Group A

T1. Team Vitality, 3-1

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-1

T1. Astralis, 3-1

4. Team Spirit, 2-2

5. GODSENT, 1-3

6. ENCE, 0-4

Group B

T1. BIG, 2-1

T1. Fnatic, 2-1

T1. forZe, 2-1

T4. North, 1-2

T4. Complexity Gaming, 1-2

T4. Natus Vincere, 1-2

Group C

T1. FaZe Clan

T1. G2 Esports

T1. mousesports

T1. TYLOO

T1. Virtus.pro

