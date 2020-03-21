NiP grab first place in Group A at ESL Pro League Season 11

Unbeaten Ninjas in Pyjamas swept winless GODSENT 2-0 on Friday to take sole possession of first place Group A at the ESL Pro League Season 11’s European competition.

In other Group A action, Team Spirit handed Team Vitality its first loss, 2-1, and Astralis topped ENCE 2-1.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams competing for a $750,000 prize, but it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

The playoffs, which were to have six teams competing in Denver, also were canceled, leaving the European and North American events to crown separate champions. The North American field will begin play March 26, but the European tournament started Monday.

On Friday, NiP moved to 3-0 by beating GODSENT 16-14 on Nuke and 16-4 on Overpass.

Team Spirit lost Inferno 16-9 to Team Vitality before rallying to take Dust II 16-5 and Overpass 16-13.

Astralis opened with a 16-13 victory on Dust II before ENCE leveled the match with a 16-14 decision on Inferno. Astralis sealed the series by winning the last 10 points in a 16-10 triumph on Overpass.

Group B will continue with action Saturday and Monday, and Group A will compete on Sunday. Both groups will conclude on Tuesday.

Group C will start Thursday and run through April 3.

The top team from each group will advance to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage.

The winner of the second stage clinches a spot in the best-of-five grand final. The second- and third-place teams from the second stage will meet in a semifinal match. All matches except for the grand final are best-of-three.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European standings, through Friday:

Group A

1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-0

T2. Team Spirit, 2-1

T2. Team Vitality, 2-1

T2. Astralis, 2-1

T5. ENCE, 0-3

T5. GODSENT, 0-3

Group B

T1. BIG, 2-0

T1. forZe, 2-0

T3. Fnatic, 1-1

T3. North, 1-1

T5. Complexity Gaming, 0-2

T5. Natus Vincere, 0-2

Group C

T1. FaZe Clan

T1. G2 Esports

T1. mousesports

T1. TYLOO

T1. Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media