Complexity, Complexity reach quarters at ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs

FURIA Esports and Complexity earned victories in Round of 8 action Sunday in the ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals later this week.

FURIA, coming off a win Friday over FunPlus Phoenix, moved on with a 2-0 sweep over G2 Esports. In Sunday’s second match, Complexity pulled off a comeback 2-1 win over Virtus.pro one day after sweeping Natus Vincere.

The champion of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will receive $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December.

FURIA and Complexity will next match up on Friday against the losers of two play-in matches, which are set for this Thursday. The winners of the two play-in matches will advance directly to the semifinals on Saturday, with the final set for April 11.

All playoff matches are best-of-three ahead of the best-of-five final.

In Sunday’s opening battle, FURIA jumped all over G2 on Vertigo in the opening map, building a 9-1 lead en route to a 16-5 victory. FURIA again led early on Mirage, but G2 showed life with an 8-0 run for a 9-4 advantage. FURIA stormed back to win 12 of the map’s final 13 points for a 16-10 decision and match win.

FURIA was led by Andrei “arT” Piovezan of Brazil and his match-high 40 kills and countryman Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato and his plus-13 kill-death ratio. Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina posted a team-high 28 kills for G2.

Unlike FURIA, Complexity fell behind early and trailed 9-3 before dropping their opening map 16-9 on Mirage. Complexity again trailed in the second map on Inferno, but the match turned when VP led 10-6. Complexity scored 10 of 13 points to even the match, then dropped the first four points in the third map on Vertigo. Complexity flipped the match with a 9-2 run and held on for a 16-11 triumph and the match win.

Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer anchored Complexity’s efforts on the day with a match-best 56 kills while also being their only team member with a positive K-D ratio at plus-15. Kazakhstan’s Timur “buster” Tulepov powered VP with a team-high kills and a plus-8 K-D differential.

Thursday play-in matches (winners to semifinals, losers to quarterfinals):

-Heroic vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

-Gambit Esports vs. Astralis

ESL Pro League Season 13 final standings, prize pool:

1st -- TBD, $175,000

2nd -- TBD, $60,000

3rd-4th -- TBD, TBD, $30,000

5th-6th -- TBD, TBD, $15,000

7th-8th -- G2 Esports, Virtus.pro, $27,500

9th-12th -- Team Liquid $30,000; FunPlus Phoenix, Natus Vincere, ENCE, $25,000

13th-16th -- OG, Team Vitality, MIBR, Endpoint, $17,000

17th-20th -- FaZe Clan, Cloud9, $15,000; Renegades, Fnatic, $10,000

21st-24th -- BIG, mousesports, Evil Geniuses, $8,000; Team One, $3,000

--Field Level Media