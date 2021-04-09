Furia Esports, NiP advance to semis at ESL Pro League

Furia Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas each recorded victories on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs.

Furia Esports swept Astralis, courtesy of a 16-10 victory on Vertigo and 16-2 win on Train. Furia Esports will meet Heroic on Saturday.

Andrei “arT” Piovezan had 44 kills and fellow Brazilian Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo notched a team-best plus-23 kills-to-death differential for Furia Esports.

Astralis was led by Denmark’s Emil “Magisk” Reif and Nicolai “device” Reedtz, who both had 30 kills. Magisk also had a team-best minus-5 kills-to-death differential.

Ninjas in Pyjamas had a tougher time of it on Friday before posting a 2-1 victory over Complexity Gaming.

Complexity Gaming notched a 19-17 overtime win on Mirage before Ninjas in Pyjamas responded with a 16-14 victory on Overpass and 16-9 triumph on Inferno.

Hampus “hampus” Power had 72 kills and fellow Swede Tim “nawwk” Jonasson recorded a plus-20 kills-to-death differential for Ninjas in Pyjamas, who will face Gambit Esports on Saturday.

Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke secured 66 kills and Australian Justin “jks” Savage had a team-best minus-1 kills-to-death differential for Complexity Gaming.

The champion of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will receive $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December.

Saturday’s quarterfinals:

Heroic vs. FURIA Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Gambit Esports

ESL Pro League Season 13 final standings, prize pool:

1st -- TBD, $175,000

2nd -- TBD, $60,000

3rd-4th -- TBD, TBD, $30,000

5th-6th -- Astralis, Complexity Gaming, $15,000

7th-8th -- G2 Esports, Virtus.pro, $27,500

9th-12th -- Team Liquid $30,000; FunPlus Phoenix, Natus Vincere, ENCE, $25,000

13th-16th -- OG, Team Vitality, MIBR, Endpoint, $17,000

17th-20th -- FaZe Clan, Cloud9, $15,000; Renegades, Fnatic, $10,000

21st-24th -- BIG, mousesports, Evil Geniuses, $8,000; Team One, $3,000

--Field Level Media