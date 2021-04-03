FURIA, G2 advance in ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs

FURIA Esports and G2 Esports bounced back from first-game losses Friday to advance out of the first round of the ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs.

The champion of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will receive $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December.

The winners of the two first-round playoff matches Friday and the two first-round playoff matches Saturday will square off Sunday. The two Sunday winners will match up April 9 against the losers of two Thursday play-in matches, with the two Sunday winners opposing the two Thursday winners in the semifinals on April 10. The final is scheduled for April 11.

All playoff matches are best-of-three ahead of the best-of-five final.

On Friday, FURIA lost 16-14 to FunPlus Phoenix on Nuke but stormed back to win 16-7 on Vertigo and 16-11 on Inferno. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo of Brazil put up a 73-48 kill-death ratio for FURIA, leading three of the five team players into positive territory, with one coming in at even. Martin “STYKO” Styk of Slovakia was the only Phoenix player on the plus side, with a 58-53 K-D ratio.

STYKO tweeted out credit to FURIA after the match, saying, “delivered as I expected considering our mutual scrims. Hope you guys enjoyed it, we are out of #ESLProLeague, sad circumstances with covid, stand-in, limited practice but they deserved the W here.”

G2 lost 16-11 to Team Liquid on their first map, Dust II, but eked out a 16-12 win on Vertigo and an even tighter 16-14 victory on Inferno. Liquid led at halftime of both of the maps it lost.

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina had a 70-60 kill-death ratio, leading three G2 players at plus-10. Keith “NAF” Markovic of Canada led Team Liquid wound up at plus-11 (64-53), but his next best teammate was Brazil’s Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo at plus-1 (55-54).

ESL Pro League Season 13 playoff pairings: first round

Single-elimination, winners advance to second round Sunday

Saturday

Complexity vs. Natus Vincere

Virus.pro vs. ENCE

Play-in matches

Thursday

Winners to semifinals, losers to quarterfinals

Heroic vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Gambit Esports vs. Astralis

--Field Level Media