Heroic, Gambit advance to grand final of ESL Pro League

Heroic and Gambit Esports each recorded a sweep on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs.

Heroic dispatched Furia Esports, courtesy of a 16-11 win on Mirage and a 16-10 victory on Dust II.

Denmark’s Martin “stavn” Lund collected 45 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential to pace Heroic, who will face Gambit on Sunday in the best-of-five match.

Brazilian Yuri “yuurih” Santos had 39 kills and a plus-9 kills-to-death differential for Furia.

Gambit moved past Ninjas in Pyjamas following a 16-5 romp on Inferno and 16-14 win on Dust II.

Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov recorded 53 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-death differential for Gambit Esports.

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson had 38 kills and joined fellow Swede Erik “ztr” Gustafsson with a team-best minus-3 kills-to-death differential for Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The champion of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will receive $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December.

ESL Pro League Season 13 standings, prize pool:

1st -- TBD, $175,000

2nd -- TBD, $60,000

3rd-4th -- Ninjas in Pyjamas, $50,000; Furia Esports, $45,000

5th-6th -- Astralis, $35,000; Complexity Gaming, $30,000

7th-8th -- G2 Esports, Virtus.pro, $27,500

9th-12th -- Team Liquid $30,000; FunPlus Phoenix, Natus Vincere, ENCE, $25,000

13th-16th -- OG, Team Vitality, MIBR, Endpoint, $17,000

17th-20th -- FaZe Clan, Cloud9, $15,000; Renegades, Fnatic, $10,000

21st-24th -- BIG, mousesports, Evil Geniuses, $8,000; Team One, $3,000

--Field Level Media