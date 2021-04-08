Heroic, Gambit advance to semis at ESL Pro League playoffs

Heroic and Gambit Esports rolled to sweeps in their play-in matches Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs.

Heroic defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas and Gambit toppled Astralis 2-0.

Ninjas in Pyjamas and Astralis will play in quarterfinals action Friday. NiP takes on Complexity and Astralis faces FURIA Esports. Heroic and Gambit await the winners in the semis on Saturday.

The champion of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will receive $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December.

In Thursday’s action, Heroic defeated NiP 16-13 on Inferno and 16-9 on Nuke for the sweep. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen led the all-Denmark team with 49 kills and a plus-20 kills-to-deaths differential.

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson led the Swedish side with 42 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential.

Gambit defeated Astralis 16-7 on Overpass and 16-12 on Inferno. Russian Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov had a stellar day, posting 61 kills and a plus-34 differential. Russian teammate Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov had a plus-11 differential on 35 kills.

No player recorded a positive differential for Astralis. Emil “Magisk” Reif led the Danes with 34 kills.

Friday’s quarterfinals:

Astralis vs. FURIA Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Complexity

ESL Pro League Season 13 final standings, prize pool:

1st -- TBD, $175,000

2nd -- TBD, $60,000

3rd-4th -- TBD, TBD, $30,000

5th-6th -- TBD, TBD, $15,000

7th-8th -- G2 Esports, Virtus.pro, $27,500

9th-12th -- Team Liquid $30,000; FunPlus Phoenix, Natus Vincere, ENCE, $25,000

13th-16th -- OG, Team Vitality, MIBR, Endpoint, $17,000

17th-20th -- FaZe Clan, Cloud9, $15,000; Renegades, Fnatic, $10,000

21st-24th -- BIG, mousesports, Evil Geniuses, $8,000; Team One, $3,000

--Field Level Media