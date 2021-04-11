Heroic outlasts Gambit to win grand final of ESL Pro League

Heroic defeated Gambit Esports in a marathon matchup to win the grand final of the ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs.

Heroic began with a 19-17 overtime victory in Inferno before falling 16-3 in Vertigo. The second OT of the match, a 28-26 Heroic win in Train was followed by a 16-10 Gambit Esports victory in Overpass.

The fifth and final game was a rout, with Heroic rolling 16-6 on Mirage.

Denmark’s Casper “cadiaN” Moller collected 116 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential to pace Heroic.

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov was a standout, delivering 122 kills and a plus-39 kills-to-death differential for Gambit Esports.

Heroic receives $200,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December.

ESL Pro League Season 13 standings, prize pool:

1st -- Heroic, $200,000

2nd - Gambit Sports, $85,000

3rd-4th -- Ninjas in Pyjamas, $50,000; Furia Esports, $45,000

5th-6th -- Astralis, $35,000; Complexity Gaming, $30,000

7th-8th -- G2 Esports, Virtus.pro, $27,500

9th-12th -- Team Liquid $30,000; FunPlus Phoenix, Natus Vincere, ENCE, $25,000

13th-16th -- OG, Team Vitality, MIBR, Endpoint, $17,000

17th-20th -- FaZe Clan, Cloud9, $15,000; Renegades, Fnatic, $10,000

21st-24th -- BIG, mousesports, Evil Geniuses, $8,000; Team One, $3,000

