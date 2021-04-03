Complexity, Virtus.pro advance in ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs

Complexity and Virtus.pro advanced to the quarterfinals in the ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs thanks to first-round wins in the playoffs on Saturday.

Complexity advanced with a 2-0 sweep of Natus Vincere while VP edged ENCE by 2-1.

The champion of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will receive $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December.

Complexity and VP will square off Sunday along with Friday’s first-round winners -- FURIA Esports and G2 Esports, who will also face each other Sunday.

The two Sunday winners will match up on April 9 against the losers of two play-in matches, which are set for this Thursday. The winners of the two play-in matches will advance directly to the semifinals on April 10, with the final is set for April 11.

All playoff matches are best-of-three ahead of the best-of-five final.

On Saturday, Complexity cruised past NaVi, winning 16-8 on Dust2 and 16-11 on Mirage. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer led Complexity’s international squad with 36 kills, a plus-8 kill-death ratio and a 1.26 player rating. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led NaVi with 42 kills and was the only player on his team to record a positive K-D ratio with plus-8.

VP started strong in their match vs. ENCE with a 16-6 win on Inferno before falling 16-7 on Train. VP rallied to a 19-17 overtime victory on Dust2 to wrap up the win. Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali paced VP with 64 kills and a plus-20 K-D ratio. Poland’s Pawel “dycha” Dycha led ENCE with 66 kills and a plus-14 K-D ratio.

Thursday play-in matches (winners to semifinals, losers to quarterfinals):

-Heroic vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

-Gambit Esports vs. Astralis

ESL Pro League Season 13 final standings, prize pool:

1st -- TBD, $175,000

2nd -- TBD, $60,000

3rd-4th -- TBD, TBD, $30,000

5th-6th -- TBD, TBD, $15,000

7th-8th -- TBD, $12,500

9th-12th -- Team Liquid $30,000; FunPlus Phoenix, Natus Vincere, ENCE, $25,000

13th-16th -- OG, Team Vitality, MIBR, Endpoint, $17,000

17th-20th -- FaZe Clan, Cloud9, $15,000; Renegades, Fnatic, $10,000

21st-24th -- BIG, mousesports, Evil Geniuses, $8,000; Team One $3,000

