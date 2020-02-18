ESL confirms 24 teams for Season 11 Pro League

Season 10 champions mousesports and runners-up Fnatic are among the 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams formally confirmed for the ESL Pro League Season 11, ESL announced on Tuesday.

Along with mousesports and Fnatic, ESL announced that 13 teams have signed what’s being called the “Louvre Agreement,” formerly known as “LANXESS agreement,” making them majority stakeholders in the league. The 11 other teams are Astralis, Complexity, ENCE, Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid, Team Vitality and 100 Thieves.

Along with protecting the 13 teams from relegation, the agreement also gives them direct invitations to each season of EPL and a share of revenues and profits from ESL’s Pro Tour competitions.

Earning their spots though their play in the Season 10 Finals are Heroic, North, Renegades, Sharks Esports and TYLOO, while FURIA Esports, GODSENT, OG and Virtus.pro qualified through ESL World Rankings. Rounding out the 24 teams are forZe and BOOM, who qualified through the Mountain Dew League.

ESL Pro League Season 11 kicks off March 16 and includes a $750,000 prize pool. The four-week regular season, played in a studio, will conclude with a three-day event at an arena.

—Field Level Media