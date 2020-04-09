Fnatic advance to Grand Final of ESL Pro League Europe

Fnatic swept Natus Vincere on Thursday to advance to the Grand Final of the ESL Pro League Season 11’s European competition.

Fnatic dispatched Natus Vincere after posting a 16-13 win on Inferno and 16-9 victory on Nuke.

Also on Thursday, Astralis recorded a 2-0 win over mousesports to set up a rematch in the semifinal of the playoffs.

FaZe Clan recorded a 2-0 victory over OG in another match on Thursday.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, the tournament was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

Twelve European teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and three more will be eliminated in Stage 2. The first-place team in Stage 2 will head straight to the grand final, with the second- and third-place teams battling in the semifinals.

The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North America winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

The playoffs begin with a semifinal match between Astralis and mousesports.

ESL Pro League Season 11 Europe Stage 2 standings (point differential in parentheses), through Thursday:

1. Fnatic, 4-1 (plus-26)

2. Astralis, 3-2 (plus-53)

3. mousesports, 3-2 (minus-13)

4. Natus Vincere, 3-2 (minus-19)

5. FaZe Clan, 1-4 (minus-24)

6. OG, 1-4 (minus-23)

