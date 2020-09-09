ESL cancels ESL One Rio Major due to COVID-19

ESL announced Wednesday the cancellation of the biggest tournament on the CS:GO calendar for 2020, the ESL One Rio 2020 CS:GO Major.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESL has shelved its only CS:GO major of 2020. In a statement released by ESL, the organization said the event couldn’t be salvaged this year because of conditions in Brazil related to the pandemic.

“We worked through several alternative options down to the last hour to make the Major a reality, but ultimately have to face the fact that the global situation currently does not allow for a Major to take place,” ESL said in a statement. “New dates will be announced once a return for an in-area Major is safe for everyone involved. All purchased tickets remain fully valid or can be refunded upon request.”

ESL One Rio was originally scheduled for May 11-24, but was rescheduled due to restrictions in place at the time by international governments in order to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESL also announced a new tournament to replace the event at the end of the year. That event — the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Global Challenge — will feature a $500,000 prize pool and is scheduled for Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany. Teams from both North America and Europe will be invited to the first offline tournament held since the coronavirus outbreak.

ESL will have two other online events in the fall. IEM New York will take place Oct. 6-25 and feature three divisions with 32 total teams. IEM Beijing-Haidian will be held in November with four divisions and 32 teams. The prize pool for each of the two events is $250,000.

