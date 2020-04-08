ESL announces regional dates for Road to Rio

Organizers on Wednesday released the regional dates and an updated team list for the ESL One: Road to Rio, the journey to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive November Major.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESL and Valve moved the $2 million event from May to November, making it the year’s only Major.

A list of participants and dates for each region:

Europe (April 22-May 17):

—Astralis

—mousesports

—G2

—Vitality

—FaZe Clan

—ENCE

—Fnatic

—North

—Complexity

—Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Heretics

—Dignitas

—C0ntact Gaming

—GODSENT

—Copenhagen Flames

—Movistar Riders

North America (April 22-May 10):

—Team Liquid

—Evil Geniuses

—100 Thieves

—MIBR

—Cloud9

—Envy

—Gen.G

—Orgless

—Bad News Bears

—Triumph

—Yeah

CIS (April 30-May 17):

—Natus Vincere

—forZe

—Virtus Pro

—Spirit

—Winstrike

—Syman

—Gambit Youngsters

—Hard Legion

—Unique

—Espada

—Two teams from tiebreaker matches

Oceania (May 6-10):

—Renegades

—ORDER

—Chiefs

—Ground Zero

South America (April 22-26):

—Isurus

—BOOM

—Red Canids

—Team oNe

Asia (May 6-10):

—TYLOO

—ViCi Gaming

—Lucid Dream

—TIGER

—Mazaalai

—Camel Riders

—Two teams from tiebreaker matches

