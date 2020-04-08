ESL announces regional dates for Road to Rio

Organizers on Wednesday released the regional dates and an updated team list for the ESL One: Road to Rio, the journey to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive November Major.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESL and Valve moved the $2 million event from May to November, making it the year’s only Major.
A list of participants and dates for each region:
Europe (April 22-May 17):
—Astralis
—mousesports
—Vitality
—FaZe Clan
—Fnatic
—North
—Complexity
—Ninjas in Pyjamas
—Heretics
—Dignitas
—C0ntact Gaming
—Copenhagen Flames
—Movistar Riders
North America (April 22-May 10):
—Team Liquid
—Evil Geniuses
—100 Thieves
—Cloud9
—Envy
—Gen.G
—Orgless
—Bad News Bears
—Triumph
—Yeah
CIS (April 30-May 17):
—Natus Vincere
—forZe
—Virtus Pro
—Spirit
—Winstrike
—Syman
—Gambit Youngsters
—Hard Legion
—Unique
—Espada
—Two teams from tiebreaker matches
Oceania (May 6-10):
—Renegades
—Chiefs
—Ground Zero
South America (April 22-26):
—Isurus
—Red Canids
—Team oNe
Asia (May 6-10):
—ViCi Gaming
—Lucid Dream
—Mazaalai
—Camel Riders
—Two teams from tiebreaker matches
—Field Level Media