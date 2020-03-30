FURIA claim top spot in ESL Pro League-North America

FURIA Esports edged MIBR 2-1 on Monday to remain the lone unbeaten team in the North American division of ESL Pro League Season 11.

In the only other Monday match on the opening day of Week 2, Evil Geniuses swept Swole Patrol 2-0.

FURIA posted a 16-4 win on Train and a 16-8 victory on Mirage, sandwiching MIBR’s 16-6 triumph on Inferno. MIBR had led the final map 8-7 at the midway point before FURIA dominated down the stretch.

Evil Geniuses prevailed 16-14 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Inferno, rallying from a 9-6 deficit on the latter.

Week 2 continues Tuesday, when 100 Thieves face MIBR.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament into an online-only format, and organizers split the event into European and North America divisions, with each region crowning its own champion.

North America pool play will run through Friday, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The later rounds of the playoffs originally were scheduled to be held in Broomfield, Colo.

The North America winner will take home $75,000 out of a $219,000 prize pool.

ESL Pro League Season 11: North America standings, through Monday:

1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +12

2. 100 Thieves, 2-1, +15

3. Team Liquid, 2-2, +17

4. Evil Geniuses, 1-1, -1

5. Swole Patrol, 1-2, -10

6. MIBR, 0-2, -33

—Field Level Media