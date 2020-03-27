Team Liquid, 100 Thieves start fast in ESL NA Season 11

The North American portion of the ESL Pro League Season 11 got underway Thursday, and 100 Thieves and Team Liquid wasted little time in jumping to the top of the standings.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament into an online-only format, and organizers split the event into European and North American divisions, with each division crowning its own champion.

On Thursday, 100 Thieves got things started with a 2-1 win over Swole Patrol, winning 16-5 on Vertigo and 16-13 on Inferno after losing 19-16 in overtime on Train to open the match.

In the second match, Team Liquid topped MIBR 16-7 on Overpass and 16-2 on Dust II.

Swole will face Team Liquid on Friday before Evil Geniuses makes their tournament debut against 100 Thieves. FURIA Esports, the final North American team competing, open play Sunday against Team Liquid.

Pool play will run through April 3, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The playoffs were originally scheduled to be held in Broomfield, Colo.

The winner takes home $75,000 out of a $219,000 prize pool.

ESL Pro League Season 11: North America remaining Week 1 schedule

Friday

Swole Patrol vs. Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

Saturday

Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

Sunday

Team Liquid vs. FURIA Esports

ESL Pro League Season 11: North America payout structure

1st: $75,000

2nd: $30,000

3rd: $18,000

4th: $13,000

5th: $5,000

6th: $3,000

—Field Level Media