ESL Pro League Season 11 to be played online

ESL Pro League Season 11 is moving competition online in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The finals of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive league will be moved from Denver’s 1stBank Center to a studio location in Europe and played without a live audience.

“We are deeply sorry to all fans who have been looking forward to seeing the Finals in Denver and are hoping to bring an event there soon,” ESL announced.

The season begins with group play on Monday, with the 12-team playoffs scheduled for April 5-12.

The decision was made after Malta, the original studio location, implemented several travel restrictions as part of their quarantine protocol. Players will be playing out the regular season from home on dedicated tournament servers.

Fans who bought tickets for the Denver finals will be issued refunds.

