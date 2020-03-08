eUnited reportedly parts ways with CS:GO team

eUnited’s future plans for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remain uncertain after apparently releasing its entire CS:GO team.

News of eUnited parting ways with its CS:GO squad was made via a tweet by team member Ryan “freakazoid” Abadir.

There has been no official announcement by eUnited.

Freakazoid’s tweet came while the CS:GO team competed in the North American closed qualifier for the Americas Minor.

The team is competing with Maxim “wippie” Shepelev in place of Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, who was ruled ineligible to play for the eUnited team after qualifying with Rugratz via the first open bracket.

Although he joined the team as a full-time member, Zellsis was not signed to eUnited. That prompted many people to wonder whether the CS:GO team would continue to compete under the eUnited name.

eUnited has not announced future CS:GO plans. The organization has competed in the game since 2016, entering the world’s top 30 in November 2018. However, the team since has struggled, losing its spot in the ESL Pro League following that league’s decision to reduce from 48 to 24 teams.

Speculation is the CS:GO team might seek another organization and reclaim its old name of Swole Patrol.

The eUnited CS:GO team:

Austin “Cooper-“ Abadir

Edgar “MarKE” Maldonado

Victor “food” Wong

Ryan “freakazoid” Abadir

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

Armeen “a2z” Toussi (coach)

