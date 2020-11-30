Evil Geniuses pull out of IEM Global Challenge

The last major CS:GO event of the year will be missing the ninth-ranked team in the world this month.

Evil Geniuses have pulled out of the IEM Global Challenge because of travel restrictions related to COVID-19. This is the second tournament Evil Geniuses have skipped, following EG’s withdrawal from the BLAST Fall Showdown, which concluded Nov. 29.

As the second-best North American CS:GO team, 13th-ranked Liquid will replace EG at the $500,000 event.

In addition to Liquid, the Global Challenge will feature top-ranked Vitality, No. 14 Chaos, No. 5 Complexity, No. 8 Furia, No. 4 Astralis, No. 3 Nature Vincere and No. 2 Heroic from Dec. 15-20.

With their withdrawal, Evil Geniuses now have nothing on their schedule until 2021.

--Field Level Media