MIBR sign former Sharks star exit

MIBR signed Raphael “exit” Lacerda on Tuesday, making him the sixth player on the roster.

The 24-year-old rifler most recently played for the Sharks. exit could make his debut next month for the Brazilian organization in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

“I’m very happy with this opportunity, it’s something I’ve always wanted,” exit said in a statement. “I’ll give my best to help this team and help it reach the top, which is where Brazil deserves to be.”

The coaching staff will use the time between now and the beginning of the BLAST event on April 13 to choose a starting lineup. In upcoming practices, exit is expected to replace Daniel “danoco” Morgado.

After joining the Sharks in mid-2017, exit took part in three ESL Pro League finals, one ECS finals and one Americas minor, as well as several international LAN events.

The all-Brazilian MIBR roster now consists of exit, danoco, Gustavo “yel” Knittel, Ricardo “boltz” Prass, Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes and Bruno “shz” Martinelli. The head coach is Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci.

