Extra Salt sign former Cloud9 players, coach

New Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team Extra Salt signed four former members of Cloud9 and their coach to their debut roster.

Joining Extra Salt are Johnny “JT” Theodosiou and Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek, both of South Africa, and Americans Ian “motm” Hardy and Josh “oSee” Ohm. Coaching the team will be South African Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen.

In late October, Cloud9 terminated the contracts of four of the five -- only oSee was retained -- for violating the team’s COVID-19 regulations, reports at the time said. Cloud9 members had been warned not to invite guests to their team house in the Los Angeles area and a second occurrence triggered the terminations.

“The details that really matter is this was the second offense of unauthorized guests coming into Cloud9 property after being told that this is not at all acceptable,” Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne said in a statement issued to the media outlets. “The reason it is not acceptable is because you are putting our staff at risk.”

The team members were told to move from the team house. oSee did not live in the home.

Cloud9 finished 1-6 in group play at the $225,000 ESL Pro League Season 12: North America in September and failed to qualify for the tournament playoffs.

Extra Salt, based in North America, has founded CS:GO, League of Legends and Valorant squads. The new CS:GO team will debut next year.

