Sweeps abound on Day 1 of Extreme Masters Online – Europe

Complexity Gaming, FaZe Clan and OG all won by sweeps Tuesday on the opening day of the Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Europe event.

Team Vitality, down to their last point, rallied to defeat Fnatic in the match of the day, 2-1. The sweeps were Complexity Gaming over G2 Esports, FaZe over Heroic and OG over BIG.

The eight-team, $140,000 tournament kicked off in the pursuit of the $70,000 top prize in the two double-elimination format (GSL) groups. All matches are best-of-three in the group stage.

The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, a single elimination bracket. The Grand Final, slated for Sunday, is best-of-five.

The winner also gets 400 Pro Tour points. The runner-up earns $30,000 and 275 Pro Tour points.

Vitality and Complexity Gaming kicked off the sprint with wins in Group A.

Vitality won Inferno 16-12, lost Vertigo 19-17 in overtime before clinching with a 19-16 win on Overpass in OT. The all-French team was a point away from losing in the final map, 15-9, before winning the final six rounds for the win.

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire had 32 kills in the decider for a plus-10 kill-death differential. He was plus-15 on 80 kills for the match. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut led Vitality with 84 kills and a plus-19 for the match.

Complexity swept G2 16-13 on Overpass and 19-17 on Vertigo. Benjamin “blameF” Bremer led the way with 57 kills (plus-21).

In Group B action, FaZe won Mirage 16-11 and Train 16-3 over Heroic. Helvijs “broky” Saukants (plus-22) and Nikola “NiKo” Kovac (plus 20) led FaZe with 46 kills each.

OG needed overtime to take Inferno, 19-15, but rolled to the sweep of BIG with a 16-9 win on Dust II. Issa “ISSAA” Murad led OG with 48 kills and a plus-10 differential.

There are four matches Wednesday. Fnatic takes on G2 in a Group A elimination match while Vitality and Complexity duel in the winners’ match. In Group B, Heroic and BIG square off in the elimination and FaZe battles OG in the winners’ match.

Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Europe standings through Tuesday:

Group A

T1. Complexity Gaming - 1-0

T1. Team Vitality - 1-0

T3. Fnatic - 0-1

T3. G2 Esports - 0-1

Group B

T1. FaZe Clan - 1-0

T1. OG - 1-0

T3. BIG - 0-1

T3. Heroic - 0-1

--Field Level Media