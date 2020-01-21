'f0rest' leaves NiP, 'nawwk' to replace him

Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg has split with Ninjas in Pyjamas’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team after seven-plus years and will be replaced by Tim “nawwk” Jonasson.

The organization announced both moves on Tuesday.

“Patrik is a true icon of the game with a long list of accolades and has been instrumental in the legacy and brand of NiP for many years. That is something that we respect immensely and will never forget. After having been with the same team for so long and achieved so much, it’s a natural thing to want a change of scenery. We have of course chosen to honor that request and wish him the very best of luck on his next adventure,” Jonas Gundersen, NiP’s chief operating officer, said in a prepared statement.

Lindberg, 31, was the last remaining member of NiP’s first CS:GO team, formed in August 2012. Among the tournaments f0rest and NiP won was the ESL One Cologne Major in 2014, and he is considered one of the game’s best-ever players.

Several outlets reported earlier this month that he would join Dignitas.

Gundersen said the NiP roster now will trend younger, and the Swedish nawwk is 22.

“It opens up an incredibly exciting opportunity to rethink the way we approach and execute our competitive structure and make long term decisions. Talent is peaking at a younger and younger age and for us to be able to invest in sustainable infrastructure and support around a lineup is absolutely fantastic. I couldn’t be more excited for 2020 and the years to come,” he said.

After spending most of 2019 with the Germany-based Team GamerLegion, nawwk said he was thrilled to move to NiP.

“Joining NiP is an amazing feeling,” he said in the team statement. “It has been a dream ever since I started playing CS:GO and to be honest, it still feels quite unreal. I’ll be playing as a hybrid/second AWP:er and although that’s a new challenge for me, I’m ready to put in the hard work and show what I’m capable of.”

Current NiP.CSGO line-up:

Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson

Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora

Simon “twist” Eliasson

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson

Björn “THREAT” Pers (head coach)

