Cloud9 among invitees to BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

Cloud9 and Virtus.pro received invitations to the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown as the field for the $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament was nearly completed Wednesday.

Ninjas in Pyjamas, Complexity Gaming, MIBR, Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan and FURIA Esports all landed spots in the Fall Showdown as a result of finishing in the bottom half of the BLAST Premier Fall regular season, which concluded Wednesday.

MAD Lions and GODSENT qualified for the Fall Showdown by finishing as the top two teams in the Elisa Invitational Fall qualifier, an eight-team event for Nordic countries that ended Sunday. One more berth in the Fall Showdown will go to the winner of the four-team FiReLEAGUE Latin Power Fall qualifier, which will finish in Brazil this weekend.

Team Liquid previously had been invited to the Fall Showdown.

That left six spots open for invitations, and they were granted Wednesday to Cloud9, Endpoint, mousesports, Team Spirit, Sprout, and Virtus.pro.

The Fall Showdown, an online event scheduled for Nov. 23-29, will serve as a qualifier for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, an eight-team, $425,000 event set for Dec. 8-13.

The 16 teams in the Fall Showdown will compete in best-of-three matches in a single-elimination bracket. The last two teams standing will each pocket $25,000 and advance to the Fall Finals.

Six teams already booked their places in the Fall Finals thanks to their results in the BLAST Premier Fall regular season. OG, Team Vitality and G2 Esports won their regular-season groups, and Natus Vincere, BIG and Astralis moved on as group runners-up.

