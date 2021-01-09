Team Liquid adds FalleN to roster

Team Liquid signed Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster Saturday.

FalleN claims the roster spot of Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, who left Team Liquid following their ouster from the IEM Global Challenge in December. Twistzz said at the time that his departure from Team Liquid was on amicable terms and a mutual decision.

FalleN, a 29-year-old Brazilian, comes to Liquid after ending 2020 on the bench with MIBR following the organization’s decision to part ways with the coach and two teammates.

FalleN is expected to fill the role of the team’s in-game leader as well as the primary AWP.

Liquid, an America-Canadian team, ended 2020 with one championship in 15 tournament appearances. Liquid failed to qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, and finished in last place in the DreamHack Masters Winter event.

Team Liquid’s active roster consists of Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip and Michael “Grim” Wince. Jason “moses” O’Toole serves as the coach.

--Field Level Media