FalleN steps away from MIBR after teammates dismissed

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo announced Sunday he is leaving the active roster of MIBR after two of his teammates and the coach were released from the Counter Strike: Global Offensive squad.

The Brazilian team parted ways with Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Epitacio “TACO” de Melo and coach Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia on Sunday following a poor run of play.

“At this moment, more than ever, I need to be faithful to my values and heart to close this chapter of this beautiful story and, with regard to the fans who never left us, I communicate my insatisfaction with MIBR in front of the decision to completely overhaul the line-up I chose to play for,” FalleN wrote in a social media post. “We enter as a team and as a team we will leave, as we follow day after day side by side, motivated by the real passion for playing.”

The dismissal of dead was not unexpected. He is serving a six-month suspension for all tournaments held by members of the Esports Integrity Commission for using a spectator bug for competitive advantage in ESL One: Road to Rio, according to hltv.org.

The changes leave Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe and Alencar “trk” Rossato as the only players on the roster.

In a statement on Sunday, MIBR said the roster shuffle was necessary.

“We are living in a moment where it is important for MIBR and MIBR fans to make changes and we will be making some adjustments to the roster over the next several weeks,” MIBR said in a statement. “Today we say goodbye to Taco, Fer and Ricardo from our active roster. The rest of the MIBR roster will be retooling and getting ready for fall events including BLAST and Flashpoint 2.”

The BLAST Premier: Fall 2020 season is scheduled to begin Oct. 22.

FalleN said he will take some time to determine what is next for him but vowed to return to Counter-Strike play.

“This time will be necessary to find my essence and return the peace I need to decide my path, while I accomplish my contractual obligations. The only thing I’m sure is this isn’t where the game ends for me,” he wrote.

