Unikrn, GRID partner on $1.1M fan prize for 9to5 series

Esports competitors can earn millions for some tournament results. Now their fans have a chance at such riches, too.

Online betting company Unikrn and esports data provider GRID are teaming to create ESPORTS MILLIONS, a 1 million Euro ($1.13 million) prize pool available for fans watching Relog Media’s 9to5 event.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament starts Monday and runs through July 15.

Fans with Unikrn accounts will be able to compete in a free prediction game. The three fans with the best records will receive gaming computers, and anyone correctly answering all questions will win the jackpot.

GRID chief operating officer Thomas Warburton said in a statement, “We aimed at encapsulating the excitement of a high stakes wager and combining it with friendly competition. As fans, we love to look at esports and contest the next breakout stars, ESPORTS MILLIONS hopes to take the significance of the fans’ opinion to a whole new level.”

Unikrn executive Karl Flores added in a statement, “We host a hyper-engaged community of esports fans. Pairing GRID’s data-driven questions, our customers’ prowess, and our tips tools, we’re looking forward to a CS:GO fan making esports history.”

The 9to5 online event will feature 28 European teams competing for $50,000. Confirmed entrants include Team Secret, Endpoint, Hard Legion, Gambit Youngsters, CR4ZY and HellRaisers.

—Field Level Media