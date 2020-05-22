GODSENT add Farlig, part ways with Maikelele

GODSENT has come to terms with Copenhagen Flames AWPer Asger “Farlig” Jensen, the Swedish organization announced Friday.

Farlig, 21, will replace Mikail “Maikelele” Bill, who has been with GODSENT since the organization debuted a new roster in November.

“We are proud to announce the transfer of the young Danish star AWP:er Asger ‘Farlig’ Jensen to our CS:GO roster from Copenhagen Flames,” GODSENT wrote in a statement. “The transfer is effective as of immediately, and Farlig will take place in the starting lineup against Faze Clan on Monday 25th in the Dreamhack Masters tournament.

“... He is a young extremely talented player who we believe will be playing a pivotal part in our continuous climb towards the absolute top of the world.”

Farlig recently helped the Flames finish 10th at ESL One: Road to Rio while posting a 1.22 rating across 21 maps played, according to HLTV.org statistics.

Maikelele expressed his disappointment with the situation in a lengthy TwitLonger post.

“I learned about this 00.00 CEST thursday and apparently it took 3 hours for everything to happen until they told me I was benched and that they have found a replacement. 3 hours to take away a team that I created and worked extremely hard for since November 2018,” Maikelele wrote.

“... What I want to share is that the team haven’t been what it used to be for the past couple of months; With constant negativity and playing for other people’s happiness.

“I was put in the chamber of constant criticism regarding a lot more than CS:GO and don’t get me wrong, criticism is the way to improve in different areas and it helps you to become better. But not if it starts to get personal.

“What I’m most disappointed at is that I’ve backed up players so much, looking away from their flaws to find what’s positive instead of the negative things. But I didn’t get the same in return.”

GODSENT’s remaining roster currently consists of Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend, Jesse “zehN” Linjala, Martin “STYKO” Styk, Pavle “Maden” Boskovic and Farlig.

—Field Level Media