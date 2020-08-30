FATE Esports announce soLo as coach

Darko “soLo” Mitic was named the coach of FATE Esports’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Jordanian organization announced Sunday.

FATE had been without a coach since parting ways with Teric “Bibby” Ingram in July. Bibby’s time with FATE Esports wasn’t long, as the 28-year-old American was added to the club on March 17.

soLo, 31, has coached Valiance, Entity Gaming, BLUEJAYS Int. and Juggernauts during his career.

“I’m super excited to get the opportunity to work with such a talented lineup! We going to work hard to achieve our goals and to have the best results,” soLo wrote on Twitter.

FATE’s all-Bulgarian player lineup consists of Nikolay “niki1” Pantaleev, Yanko “blocker” Panov, Martin “mar” Kuyumdjiev, Ivan “Patrick” Ivanov and Deyvid “h4rn” Benchev.

