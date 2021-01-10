FATE overhaul roster with three new players

FATE Esports completed their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster overhaul by signing three players.

The team on Saturday announced the additions of Milen “milky” Iliev, Ivan “Rock1nG” Stratiev and Kaloyan “shaiK” Borisov to their all-Bulgarian lineup.

They joined Nikolay “niki1” Pantaleev and Ivan “Patrick” Ivanov in a lineup that will debut in ESEA Premier Europe’s 36th season starting later this month.

Rock1nG, 24, is the most seasoned newcomer, having previously spent time with BLUEJAYS International, SKADE, BPro Gaming and Outlaws.

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to prove myself once again, big thanks to niki1 for approaching me,” Rock1nG told HLTV.org. “It’s time to focus now, there’s work that needs to be done and practice is essential, there’s a lot of experience and talent in this team, so it’s time to get to work.”

--Field Level Media