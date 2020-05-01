Former FATE members seek new representation

Bulgarian-based FATE elected to let their team members’ contracts expire and parted ways with their roster on Friday.

The move comes one day after FATE was revealed to participate in the upcoming Blast Rising. The organization will be placed in Group C and battle Movistar Riders, Apeks and Japaleno.

While FATE is moving on, manager Marvin “Punico” Matthes took to Twitter to announce that his team is looking for a new organization to represent. The former team was comprised of Nikolay “niki1” Pantaleev, Martin “mar” Kuyumdjiev, Veselin “doublemagic” Angelov, Kalin “KalubeR” Erenditsov, Viktor “Duplicate” Mitev and Teric “Bibby” Ingram (coach).

Doublemagic also made a statement on Friday’s news.

“What a journey it has been! Today our contract with FATE ends and we will look for new opportunities and adventures,” doublemagic said. “I would like to thank everybody from FATE for the support they have showed us during this time. While we search for a new organization to represent we will still play under FATE.”

—Field Level Media