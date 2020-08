Danish player Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjærbye officially joined FaZe Clan on Tuesday, replacing Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, the team announced.

Kjaerbye left North in July but hasn’t played since May in order to take care of his health.

“It’s official,” FaZe Clan announced on Twitter.

It's official. Meet the new 5th member of FaZe Clan's professional CS:GO Roster:@KjaerbyeCS #FaZeUp

