FaZe Clan sign karrigan, bench olofmeister

FaZe Clan welcomed back Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Finn “karrigan” Andersen on Monday and benched Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson.

The 30-year-old karrigan, previously with FaZe Clan from 2016-19, spent the last two years with mousesports.

“Time to say goodbye. Thank you @karriganCSGO for captaining our CS:GO team in the past 23 months and all the best in your next endeavor,” mousesports posted Monday on Twitter. “Both parties mutually agreed on a contract termination in time before #IEM Katowice.”

FaZe added karrigan to the starting lineup, and the Danish-German veteran likely will take over the in-game leader duties from olofmeister when he debuts at IEM Katowice 2021 later this week.

Led by olofmeister, FaZe qualified for the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2021 with a runner-up finish on Sunday to Natus Vincere in Group C.

