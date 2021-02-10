FATE name feedme as coach

Mihajlo “feedme” Petrovic is the new head coach of FATE’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Bulgarian organization announced Wednesday.

The Serbian takes over the position left vacant by Darko “soLo” Mitic, who left FATE last month and now coaches for BLUEJAYS.

feedme also took to Twitter to announce the move.

“Happy to announce that I have joined @FATEesports as their new head coach. Lets achieve some great things together!” he wrote.

feedme will see some familiar faces in Bulgarians Milen “milky” Iliev and Kaloyan “shaiK” Borisov, who he coached with TeamDown2Earth.

The FATE roster consists of Bulgarians Nikolay “niki1” Pantaleev, Ivan “Rock1nG” Stratiev, Ivan “Patrick” Ivanov, milky and shaiK.

--Field Level Media