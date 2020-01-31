TeamOne's loan with 'felps' comes to an end

Joao “felps” Vasconcellos announced Friday that he is leaving TeamOne after a one-month loan with the team.

In the Brazilian open qualifier for WESG Latin America, felps played well but the team failed to advance. In the seven team maps played, felps had a 1.39 rating.

“I would like to say to everyone that I’m no longer with the lineup of TeamOne,” felps said via Twitter. “Thanks everyone for this month together! I will release a statement soon”

Without felps, the TeamOne roster now consists of Pedro “Maluk3” Campos, Alencar “trk” Rossato, Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara and coach Olavo “chucky” Napoleao.

—Field Level Media