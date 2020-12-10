fer to stand in for BOOM

Fernando “fer” Alvarenga is stepping in as a temporary member for BOOM Esports after the departure of Joao “felps” Vasconcellos.

The 29-year-old fer hasn’t played since September, when he was benched by MiBR after two years with the Brazilian team. He became a free agent on Dec. 1.

fer will debut with BOOM on Sunday in the $70,000 FlowFiReLEAGUE 2020 Global Finals in Buenos Aires.

felps, 23, stepped down from BOOM’s lineup after expressing his desires to pursue other options at the start of December.

BOOM’s all-Brazilian lineup for the Argentina event consists of fer, Gustavo “?yel?” Knittel, Ricardo “?boltz?” Prass, Marcelo “?chelo?” Cespedes and Bruno “?shz?” Martinelli.

