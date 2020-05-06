Copenhagen Flames name zEVES head coach

As the Copenhagen Flames continue to battle for a spot in the ESL One: Rio Major, they are rewarding one of the people they credit most for their recent success.

The Danish club announced Wednesday the hiring of Morten “zEVES” Vollan to be the new head coach of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The move will allow Daniel Vorborg to focus solely on his role as the organization’s director of esports. He had been handling head coaching duties, as well.

“I’m very excited that we are able to announce Morten as our new head coach, as we’ve been looking for the right person for the position for quite a while,” Vorborg said in a release. “In Morten we get a very experienced person who can help elevate our relatively young squad.”

With less than a week remaining in group play, the Copenhagen Flames find themselves in a tie for second in the ESL One: Road to Rio — Europe’s Group B. The top four in the group advance to the tournament’s playoffs. At stake are both cash and Regional Major Ranking points, which are applied toward berths in the ESL One: Rio Major in November.

zEVES had been assisting the club as it participated in the qualifier.

zEVES, 29, has one previous stint as a head coach, leading Team Dignitas for eight months in 2017-18. Among the teams he played for in his career are LGB eSports, Norse, Nordavind and the Copenhagen Wolves.

—Field Level Media