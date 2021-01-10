Copenhagen Flames add maNkz, Nodios to roster

The Copenhagen Flames signed Marcus “maNkz” Kjeldsen and Magnus “Nodios” Olsen from x6tence, the Danish organization announced Sunday.

The two players will have a reunion of sorts on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team after playing for the Flames in 2020. They were bought out by x6tence in June and October, respectively, however that organization reportedly plans to abstain from competitive CS:GO play for the time being.

maNkz and Nodios will replace Sebastian “Basso” Aagaard and Jakob “Daffu” Schildt, who were shuffled to the bench on Sunday.

The Flames’ active roster consists of Denmark natives Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard, Asger “AcilioN” Larsen, Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi, maNkz and Nodios. Basso and Daffu are benched players on the team.

