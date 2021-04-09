OG sign Israeli teen flameZ

OG Esports introduced Israeli teenager Shahar “flameZ” Shushan as the final member of their 2021 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The 17-year-old entry fragger was previously with Endpoint, Adaptation and Team Finest.

“I’m really excited and ready for this great opportunity to play with such great leadership and experienced players,” flameZ said in a team news release. “I will do my very best every day to show I deserve it. One of the most important things is to get some trophies! Really excited and let’s make it wild!”

He joins a roster made up of Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa, Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski and Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen.

“We have been tracking Shahar’s development for some time, and it’s undeniable that he is a very special player,” said JMR Luna, the CEO of OG. “He is very young, he is incredibly talented, he is hungry, and we think he will bring a lot of happy memories for this organization.”

Denmark-based OG are scheduled to return to action next week at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

