BIG, OG, Fnatic complete Flashpoint 2 team list

The Flashpoint 2 tournament announced their $1 million prize pool earlier this month, with the first-place recipient promised half of that total.

European teams BIG, OG and Fnatic completed the team list for the tournament, which begins on Nov. 10.

Seven of the 12 available slots had been taken by the tournament’s founding members. This, however, excludes FunPlus Phoenix, who are taking this time to focus on building a strong roster.

Two more spots were earned by Virtus.Pro and forZe, after they won in their groups in the qualifiers held Oct. 12-14.

With all the changes in rosters that have been happening, many teams will have the chance to show how their new members are looking through this tournament.

The complete teams list is as follows: c0ntact, Cloud9, Gen.G, MAD Lions, MIBR, Dignitas, Envy, Virtus.Pro, forZe, BIG, OG and Fnatic.

The Flashpoint 2 tournament will be take place from Nov. 9-Dec. 6, available to fans through a stream at a London studio where the tournament’s broadcasting team will do their best to create a notable on-air experience.

