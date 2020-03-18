FLASHPOINT delays matches as league moves online

Flashpoint Season 1 is moving online due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive league began Friday with 12 teams competing at the FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles. However, Flashpoint announced Monday that it was postponing the round of matches scheduled to start Tuesday as it reworks the competition to have teams play remotely.

The league said in a tweet, “We are working diligently to ensure each team’s home site is suitable to maintain our standards for competitive integrity, and expect to communicate our updated schedule to the public as soon as we have clarity on the timeline of teams being set up and ready to compete remotely.”

Flashpoint was one of the last U.S. sports or esports operations that still had in-person competition last weekend. HAVU Gaming, c0ntact Gaming, Gen.G Esports, Chaos EC, Dignitas and Cloud9 all earned first-round wins in group play. The other competing teams are MAD Lions, Copenhagen Flames, Team Envy, MIBR, Orgless and FunPlus Phoenix.

The 12 teams are divided into four groups that will compete in two phases, with teams earning points for their results in each phase. The top eight point-getters will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which are scheduled to conclude with the final on April 19.

The winner will receive $500,000, and the runner-up will earn $250,000.

—Field Level Media