Flashpoint reveals Phase 2 group pairings

Phase 1 champions Cloud9, MAD Lions and MIBR top the three groups that were established Thursday for Phase 2 of the Flashpoint 1 event.

The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

The event features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

The second group phase is set to start Friday and run through April 5. The playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000 while the runner-up will receive $250,000.

The Phase 2 draw began with Cloud9 placed in Group A, MAD Lions in Group B and MIBR in Group C. According to HLTV.org, those three teams then chose a team to add to their groups, with each of the next round of teams selected by teams chosen in the previous round.

The last teams chosen then had the ability to request to change groups or to change positions within their groups, which would affect the order of upcoming matches.

The Phase 2 groups are:

Group A — Cloud9, Team Envy, Copenhagen Flames, HAVU Gaming

Group B — MAD Lions, Chaos EC, FunPlus Phoenix, c0ntact Gaming

Group C — MIBR, Orgless, Dignitas, Gen.G Esports

FunPlus Phoenix forfeited its final match in the first phase when its proposed takeover of the Heroic roster fell apart. Flashpoint announced Thursday that Swole Patrol will play in FunPlus Phoenix’s slot, but a Swole Patrol player, Austin “Cooper-“ Abadir, disputed that claim on Twitter.

Flashpoint 1 standings, through Phase 1:

T1. MAD Lions, 75 points

T1. MIBR, 75 points

T1. Cloud9, 75 points

T4. HAVU Gaming, 50 points

T4. Chaos EC, 50 points

T4. Orgless, 50 points

T7. c0ntact Gaming, 30 points

T7. Gen.G Esports, 30 points

T7. Dignitas, 30 points

T10. Copenhagen Flames, 15 points

T10. Team Envy, 15 points

T10. FunPlus Phoenix, 15 points

—Field Level Media