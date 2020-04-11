Gen.G, Orgless stay alive in Flashpoint playoffs

Gen.G Esports and Orgless each swept their matches on Saturday in the opening round of the lower bracket to stay alive in the Flashpoint 1 playoffs.

Gen.G dispatched FunPlus Phoenix, and Orgless followed by downing Chaos Esports Club, both winning by a 2-0 margin in the best-of-three format.

Six Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams remain in contention for the $500,000 winner’s share of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points.

The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online. All matches are best-of-three, including the final on April 19.

Gen.G opened Saturday with a rally on the opening map against FPX, coming back from a 9-6 halftime deficit to win Mirage 16-14. They claimed Inferno 16-10 to finish off the sweep.

Orgless rallied from an even bigger deficit on the first map against Chaos, coming from 12-3 down at halftime to force overtime and ultimately win 19-17 on Train. Orgless then took Inferno 16-8 to close out the match.

Both teams will next play on Monday, against the losers of Sunday’s upper semifinal matches. Gen.G await the loser of MAD Lions-Cloud9, while Orgless will face the loser of HAVU Gaming-MIBR.

Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points)

1. $500,000, 1,400 points

2. $250,000, 700 points

3. $100,000, 525 points

4. $50,000, 300 points

5-6. $35,000, 175 points

7-8. $15,000, 88 points — FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club

9. c0ntact Gaming

10. Dignitas

11. Team Envy

12. Copenhagen Flames

—Field Level Media