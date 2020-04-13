MAD Lions, MIBR win to set up Flashpoint showdown

The two best teams since the start of Flashpoint 1 will now play for a spot in the grand final of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

MAD Lions and MIBR, the top two teams at the conclusion of group play with 150 points apiece, each won their upper-bracket semifinals on Sunday to advance to Tuesday’s upper-bracket final.

MAD Lions and Cloud9 got the day started with one of the best battles of the tournament, a triple-overtime affair on Inferno won by MAD Lions 25-23. In the second map, MAD Lions took a 9-6 lead at the half and pulled away for a 16-7 win.

Not to be outdone, MIBR turned what looked like a potential sweep into the lower bracket into a thrilling comeback, complete with its own overtime match. After dropping Vertigo 16-8 to lose the first map, MIBR trailed HAVU Gaming 10-5 at halftime of the second map, on Dust II. But MIBR found their game and forced overtime, ultimately winning the map 19-17 before taking the deciding map 16-3 on Train.

Six teams remain in contention for the $500,000 winner’s share of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points.

On Monday, HAVU will face Gen.G Esports in the first lower-bracket second-round match, with Cloud9 vs. Orgless to follow. The winners of those matches will face off, with the winner taking on the MAD Lions-MIBR loser Saturday.

The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online. All matches are best-of-three, including the final on April 19.

With the losses, Cloud9 and MIBR must now navigate their way through the lower bracket in hopes of making it to the grand final.

Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points)

1. $500,000, 1,400 points

2. $250,000, 700 points

3. $100,000, 525 points

4. $50,000, 300 points

5-6. $35,000, 175 points

7-8. $15,000, 88 points — FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club

9. c0ntact Gaming

10. Dignitas

11. Team Envy

12. Copenhagen Flames

—Field Level Media