4-OT win elevates MAD Lions in Flashpoint Group C

Pulling out a quadruple-overtime win to seal the match, MAD Lions swept c0ntact Gaming 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the Group C final in the second phase of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Flashpoint 1 tournament.

MAD Lions produced a 16-12 win on Nuke before being pushed in a 28-24 win on Mirage.

In the day’s other match, FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) came from behind to beat Chaos Esports Club 2-1 in the first round of the Group C losers bracket. FPX will oppose c0ntact on Saturday, with the winner to meet MAD Lions in the group final on Sunday.

Chaos captured Inferno 16-11 before FPX rallied to claim Nuke 16-9 and Train 16-12.

The 12-team, $1 million event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

Flashpoint 1 features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

The second group phase, which involves three groups, is set to run through Sunday. The playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000 while the runner-up will receive $250,000.

Cloud9 will oppose Team Envy in the Group A losers bracket on Saturday, with the winner to meet HAVU Gaming in the group final on Sunday.

In Group B, Gen.G will meet Dignitas in the losers-bracket final on Saturday, battling for the right to take on MIBR in the Sunday group final.

Flashpoint 1 standings, including total points for Phase 1 plus minimum point total for Phase 2:

T1. MIBR, 125 points

T1. MAD Lions, 125 points

3. Cloud9, 105 points

4. HAVU Gaming, 100 points

T5. Chaos Esport Club, 65 points

T5. Orgless, 65 points

T7. c0ntact Gaming, 60 points

T7. Dignitas, 60 points

T7. Gen.G Esports, 60 points

T10. Team Envy, 45 points

T10. FunPlus Phoenix, 45 points

12. Copenhagen Flames, 30 points

—Field Level Media