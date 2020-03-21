Chaos sweep Gen.G in Flashpoint 1

Chaos EC upset Gen.G 2-0 on Saturday in the winners-bracket final to reach the Group B grand final in Flashpoint 1.

The other Saturday match saw MAD Lions rally to beat the Copenhagen Flames 2-1 in a Group A losers-bracket match.

The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive began last week at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action was moved online. Play resumed Friday.

The event features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

The second group phase is set to run March 27-April 5, and the playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000, with the runner-up winning $250,000.

Chaos, an LAN qualifier for the event, got past Gen.G 16-11 on Inferno, then 16-12 on Mirage.

Chaos will next meet the losers-bracket champion in the Group B final. Gen.G and MIBR will square off on Monday for the right to face Chaos on Tuesday.

In the Group A losers-bracket first round, Copenhagen jumped in front with a 16-9 win on Dust II. However, MAD Lions came from behind, taking Train 16-6 and Nuke 16-13.

The Group A winners-bracket final is set for Sunday, with HAVU Gaming opposing c0ntact Gaming. The Sunday loser will face MAD Lions on Monday for the right to oppose the Sunday winner on Tuesday in the group final.

Group C play is scheduled to resume Sunday, when Orgless is due to take on FunPlus Phoenix in the losers-bracket first round. However, FunPlus Phoenix had been playing with a roster tentatively acquired from Heroic.

One of the players in the proposed transfer, Denmark’s Patrick “es3tag” Hansen, reportedly agreed to a separate deal Saturday to join Astralis, leaving the fate of the Heroic/FunPlus Phoenix CS:GO team uncertain.

Dignitas awaits the Orgless-FunPlus Phoenix winner in the Group C losers-bracket final on Monday, with the winner of that contest to face Cloud9 on Tuesday for the group championship.

