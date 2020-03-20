Cloud9 advance to group final at Flashpoint

Cloud9 swept Dignitas 2-0 on Friday to advance to the Group C grand final as Flashpoint 1 resumed action with online matches.

In the only other Friday match, MIBR blanked Envy 2-0 in the Group B losers bracket.

The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began last week at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California’s stay-at-home order, action was moved online.

The event features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double-elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three.

On Friday, Cloud9 topped Dignitas 16-11 on Train before completing the sweep with a 16-10 victory on Vertigo.

Cloud9, who had edged FunPlus Phoenix 2-1 in the first round earlier in the week, will now wait to oppose the Group C losers-bracket champion in the group final on Tuesday.

Orgless and FunPlus Phoenix will meet Sunday for the right to take on Dignitas in the Group C losers-bracket final. FunPlus Phoenix are competing in their first CS:GO event since acquiring the roster of the former Heroic team.

In Group B, MIBR got past short-handed Envy 16-6 on Overpass and 16-3 on Mirage. Envy was missing Kaleb “moose” Jayne, due to a P1 visa issue, according to dotesports.com, with coach Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninic filling in.

MIBR now await the loser of the Group B winners-bracket final, a Saturday match that will see Gen.G take on Chaos EC.

Group A action resumes Saturday, with the MAD Lions taking on the Copenhagen Flames in the first round of the losers bracket. The Group A winners-bracket final is scheduled for Sunday, when HAVU Gaming and c0ntact Gaming will square off.

The second group phase is set to run March 27-April 5, and the playoffs are set for April 9-19. The eventual champion will claim $500,000, with the runner-up winning $250,000.

