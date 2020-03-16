Cloud9, Dignitas advance to upper final at Flashpoint

Dignitas and Cloud9 each rallied from the brink to survive and advance to the Group C upper-bracket final at Flashpoint 1 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament features 12 teams and two group phases to qualify for an eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double-elimination, has teams split into three groups of four, with Group A opening Phase 1 on Friday and Group B on Saturday, all with best-of-three matches.

Dignitas got off to a shaky start Sunday, dropping Train 16-8 to LAN qualifier Orgless, who dominated the second half 8-1. But Dignitas rebounded with a 16-10 victory on Nuke to level the series and then a 16-12 win on Inferno to close out victory.

Cloud9 had an even wilder opening match against FunPlus Phoenix. After dropping the opening map 16-10 on Nuke, Cloud9 stormed out to a 10-5 edge on Train, only to squander the advantage and see FPX force overtime. In the first overtime session, FPX again rallied — this time from a 3-0 deficit — to force a second overtime period. There, Cloud9 finally prevailed 4-2, winning the map 22-20.

Cloud9 then dominated the third map, claiming Inferno 16-3 to win the match. It was FPX’s first action since entering the CS:GO arena by acquiring the roster of the former Heroic team.

Dignitas and Cloud9 will play in the Group C upper-bracket final on Thursday, and Orgless and FPX will face off in the lower bracket.

In Group A, LAN qualifier HAVU Gaming and c0ntact Gaming will battle in the upper bracket, with MAD Lions and LAN qualifier Copenhagen Flames in the lower bracket. Those matches are set for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gen.G and LAN qualifier Chaos EC will meet in Group B’s upper final, with Team Envy and MIBR battling in the lower bracket.

The eventual champion will claim $500,000, with the runner-up winning $250,000.

—Field Level Media